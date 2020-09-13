41 new cases; 15 in COVID-19 ICU

Guyana has recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of cases now up to 1,853.

This is according to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today.

Of the total number of cases, however, only 582 are active. This includes 15 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and the remaining 567 in isolation, that is, 55 in institutional isolation and the 512 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, there are 87 persons in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death increased to 56 earlier today following the death of an 83 -year-old woman this morning.

Additionally, some 1,215 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease here.

To date, Guyana has tested a total of 10,920 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: