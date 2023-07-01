$400M for enhancement of sport grounds in Berbice – VP Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed that $400 million will be allocated for the immediate enhancement of various sport grounds across Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He made this disclosure at the Albion Community Centre Ground on Saturday afternoon.

In the presence of hundreds of Guyanese which included West Indies cricketers Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul and Devendra Bishoo, VP Jagdeo also called for a committee to be formed to track the progress of the grounds that require enhancement in Region Six.

During the interactive session, Jagdeo highlighted that football and cricket grounds’ enhancement will be the primary focus for Berbice.

Given the commencement of the ground enhancement, VP Jagdeo also noted that Contractors in Region Six will benefit from these works. This will also create more job employment for persons in Berbice.

Jagdeo said the government must also invest in coaches and investment in tournaments as he explained that school cricket is important.

Furthermore, the VP said priority will be given to school grounds to be enhanced first.

Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President, Hilbert Foster, used the opportunity to raise his concerns about the development of the Area H Ground in Rose Hall Town.

In response, the VP pledged that the Area H ground will also be developed.

Berbice is certainly on the rise as the Albion Community Centre Ground is being upgraded to an international standard facility.

Moreover, the Palmyra Stadium is also on the horizon as another premier international facility.

Also present at the meeting were Sport Minister Charles Ramson, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha. (Brandon Corlette)

--- ---