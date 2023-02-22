4 safaris launched for 2023

Four safaris were launched on Monday as Rainforest Tours collaborates with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Guyana Beverage Inc and Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil).

The 2023 safaris are to Moraikobai; Orinduik; Mahdia to Bartica and the South Pakaraima Mountain Safari. All of the safaris will be held at various periods throughout the year with the Moraikobai safari taking place on February 23 to 25.

Director of Rainforest Tours, Frank Singh on Monday said that the Georgetown to Orinduik safari will be held in celebration of their 20th anniversary and their newest addition is the Mahdia to Bartica safari.

“The third one now…this year we’re going to start it…it’s going to be from the 17 of August to the 21. This is the first year we’re attempting this, it’s going to be from Georgetown to Mahdia…into Bartica,” Singh Explained.

Meanwhile, the Director of GTA, Kamrul Baksh announced the Tourism Ministry is expected to launch 15 new tourism products and also explore and open more areas in Guyana to create more tourism experiences, boasting that in just two and a half years they have launched twenty-seven new tourism experiences.

“We’ve launched about 27 new tourism experiences within just two and a half years and we will continue to launch new experiences. This year we have the objective of launching fifteen new tourism products as we…open out new areas in the country making them accessible to Guyanese and all others. This year we’re building out new products in South Rupununi,” Baksh Shared.

Meanwhile, General Manager of GuyOil, Molly Hassan shared that her team is looking forward to this year’s safaris, adding that over the years, the company has been investing millions into these safaris and they have seen great value for money.

Additionally, Guyana Beverage Inc will also be a part of this year safari’s and will have its newest Kure Oxygen Water available for the adventure.

The Rainforest Tour company was formed by Frank and Sabita Singh in 1995, where in the beginning, the business was run from their residence. Frank Singh had extensive knowledge of the country due to his previous business endeavours, and with that and his deep love for nature and the environment, they created a company that would focus on hospitality, customer satisfaction and pure adventure. This concept has now put their company at the very top of the industry.

Anyone interested in joining the safaris could contact the Pakaraima Safari Club or Rainforest Tours on (592)-624-3298.

