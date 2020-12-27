4 new COVID-19 cases from 152 tests

Guyana has recorded four new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours from 152 tests conducted.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today. The dashboard shows that the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 6293.

But only 449 of these are currently active cases. This includes six patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 443 in isolation.

There are also 10 persons in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 164 following the deaths of a 53-year-old male and a 74-year-old woman both of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Saturday.

To date, some 5680 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus here, that is, 28 more recoveries than what was recorded the previous day.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: