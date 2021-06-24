4 more Covid-19 deaths; 206 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 458.

The latest fatalities are three women ages 85, 81, and 54 as well as a 58-year-old man.

The country has also seen an increase in the total positive cases recorded to date following the detection of 206 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total positives now stand at 19565.

Data shows that 18 persons are in the ICU, 112 in institutional isolation, 1572 in home isolation, and nine in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries stand at 17405.