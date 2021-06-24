COVAX vaccine consignment delayed until July

The consignment of vaccines from COVAX previously scheduled to arrive this month has been delayed until July.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

“We were expecting those vaccines by the middle of June. Unfortunately, COVAX has written to us to say that there is a delay in that shipment and now they’re scheduled to send those shipments in July.”

Guyana has received doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister said the Government has already paid for the shipment of vaccines from the African Union and is currently engaged in finalising shipment details.

“We have paid for the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, and we are currently now engaged with them, to look at possible dates and when those shipments will occur.”

The Government also purchased 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. This is expected to arrive by the end of this month.

The Government is sparing no effort in ensuring that enough vaccines for the country’s adult population is procured. In addition to the vaccines purchased, Guyana has received vaccine donations from Barbados, India and China.

To date, 229,846 persons have received their first dose, representing 47.2 per cent of the country’s adult population, while 103,029 persons or 21.2 per cent of the adult population have been fully immunised against the deadly disease.