4 homeless after fire guts West Berbice house

A family of four is now homeless after a fire destroyed their home and a vehicle on Monday afternoon at Experiment, Bath, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The fire was seen coming from the upper part of the two-story building at about 17:00h on Monday. The wooden and concrete structure was occupied by 26-year-old Inderlall Hughes and his wife Rayleen Vanlonge-Hughes, 24, along with their two children, ages 6 and 3.

Reports are that the couple was experiencing problems and the wife, a medical student, had only recently moved out from the house.

On the day of the fire, the husband was reportedly out imbibing. Shortly after he returned home that day, the house was observed in flames.

It is suspected that the man had set the house on fire, with his children trapped inside. A neighbour told this publication that one of the kids had to be rescued from the burning building.

Divisional Fire Officer Kerklan Harry says there was not much the fire officers could have done to prevent total destruction of the property and noted that details surrounding the incident are still being investigated. He confirmed, however, that arson is the suspected cause of the inferno.

Meanwhile, Vanlonge-Hughes, who had returned home on the day of the fire, told this publication that she had left home for classes. Whilst out, she received a phone call about the house being on fire.

Since the incident, the husband cannot be located.

Investigations are ongoing.

