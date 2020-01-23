4 charged with murder of Strathspey pensioner

Four men were today charged with the capital offence of murder in relation to the death of a 72-year-old man, who was badly beaten during an invasion of his Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge when they appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Courts.

Those charged are Permaul Sankar, 35, Kublall Persaud, 35, Mahendranauth Persaud, 32, and Mahendra Deochand, 22.

It is alleged that on January 20, 2020, they murdered Ramsahoye Deochand.

They were remanded to prison and the matter will be called again on March 16, 2020.