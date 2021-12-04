$37.5M in ganja destroyed at Fort Nassau

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Regional Division Six on Friday conducted an eradication exercise along the Berbice River, in the vicinity of Fort Nassau Village, where millions of dollars in marijuana were destroyed.

During the exercise, two makeshift camps and two cannabis fields covering about four acres of land were discovered.

The fields consisted of twenty-five thousand cannabis plants ranging from five inches to five feet in height. About three pounds of dried cannabis were also discovered.

According to the police, the narcotics found carries a street value of approximately $37,590,000.

The camps, the cannabis plants and dried cannabis were all destroyed by fire.