3 more males die from COVID; 50 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1004.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 54 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara December 03 Unknown Male 62 Barima- Waini December 04 Unvaccinated Male 82 Mahaica- Berbice November 22 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 50 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 38,118.

However, only 944 of these are currently active cases including 18 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 926 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also eight persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 36,1270 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.