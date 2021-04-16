350 persons to get house lots during “Dream Realised” initiative on Essequibo Coast

Some 350 persons who reside on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are set to become recipients of house lots at the “Dream Realised” initiative being rolled out by the Ministry of Housing and Water in collaboration with the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Additionally, 100 persons will receive titles/transports to their lands.

The event, which began today, will continue tomorrow at the Anna Regina Town Council.

The “Dream Realised” has already been held at various locations across the country with the aim of fulfilling the current administration’s campaign promise of addressing the housing needs of the population.

The 350 lots being distributed will be placed at Onderneeming Phase Four. The beneficiaries have been in the system since 2019, officials said.

During the event, Minister of Housing Collin Croal noted that some $13B in contracts have been awarded for infrastructural works in the area.

Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues explained that the initiative is testament to the government’s determination to fulfill its campaign promises to the people. The Dr Irfaan Ali-led administration is aiming to distribute 50,000 house lots over its five-year term in office.

At the event, one of the beneficiaries, Melisa Lall from Anna Regina told INews that she is excited to finally receive a land. She intends to start construction soon.

Jewan Williams said he is currently renting and that finally receiving a house lot feels like ‘Christmas in April’.