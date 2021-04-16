GCCI encourages Covid-19 vaccination

Given the unprecedented and devastating nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) encourages its members, local businesses and the general public to commit to supporting the robust COVID-19 vaccination efforts of the Ministry of Health.

During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had adverse effects on both lives and livelihoods. The pandemic affected business, our education system, changed how we work and interact with each other, and stretched our healthcare system to the limit. Getting our country back to health and reigniting our economy will require a large majority of our population to be safely vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign will play a significant role in mitigating the pandemic’s economic, social, and health consequences in the year ahead.

The Ministry of Health recently announced that as of today, Friday, April 16, 2021, Guyanese who are 18 years and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In this regard, the GCCI strongly encourages all Guyanese within the eligible age group to visit the public vaccination sites in their communities and receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

While we are hopeful for a return to normalcy in the near future, the GCCI takes this opportunity to remind the public and businesses that people in our communities are still at risk. People are still in hospitals, and the coronavirus has not yet been eradicated.

Therefore, we must remain vigilant in protecting ourselves and each other by following public health measures to prevent the community spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, hand hygiene, and the use of masks. [Press Release]