35-Y-O man killed in Rockstone Trail accident

A 35-year-old man, who was reportedly lying on the roadway, was this morning killed in a hit-and-run accident which occurred at 16 Miles Rockstone Trail, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The dead man has been identified as Orlando Fredrick.

Police said at around 01:30h, an unknown vehicle ran over Fredrick and then drove away.

The man, whose address is unknown, was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.