Berbice pensioner found dead in home; murder suspected

A Berbice pensioner was on Sunday evening found dead in his home and investigators believe he was murdered.

Dead is 70-year-old George Welch of Number 50 Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Based on reports received, the pensioner who is also called “Dutch George” was found motionless on the ground by his front door.

His face was downwards and there was a large volume of blood present on nearby surfaces. At the time, he was clad in a red jersey and a blue underwear.

Following the discovery, a report was made at the Number 51 Police station and ranks were immediately deployed to the scene.

Based on investigations conducted, it is believed that the man was attacked and lashed to the head with a six-feed concrete spindle.

The suspected murder weapon was found at front of the door. Detectives also believed that the man might have been dead since Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.