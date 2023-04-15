32 schools to have delayed reopening – MOE

The Ministry of Education has announced that some 32 schools across Guyana will have a one-day delayed reopening.

This was related by Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain, in a Memorandum that was circulated on Friday.

According to the notice, these named schools will reopen on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 instead of Monday, April 17, 2023 as the other schools across the country.

While the Ministry did not state the reason for the delayed reopening, this publication understands that these 32 schools are being used by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as offices for Return Officers for Monday’s Nomination Day activity in preparation for the upcoming Local Government Elections in June.

See below for the notice from the Education Ministry:

--- ---