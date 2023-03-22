32 bridges between Kurupukari to Lethem 60% complete

Construction works on the 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem, Region Nine, which are slated to be completed next year, are advancing well.

The contracts for the ongoing works were signed in April 2022 between the Ministry of Public Works and six contractors to the tune of $3.19 billion.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) was informed Wednesday, that approximately 60 per cent of rehabilitation works are completed to date.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, “The bridges being built from Kurupukari to Lethem are currently about 60 per cent completed, with some being further along. Works are progressing well.”

The works form part of the government’s strategy to advance hinterland development through enhanced interconnectivity, as a direct result of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision to ensure Guyana’s infrastructural transformation is spread across all communities.

The areas where the bridges will be rehabilitated include Iwokrama, Surama, Carmudi, Massara Junction, Annai, Yakarinta, Gunip Landing, Point Ranch, Hunt Oil, and Pirata.

The bridges will be built to international standards, upgrading from wood to concrete. It also forms part of a bigger plan that will link with the construction of the Linden to Mabura road.

Additionally, as works are advancing on the US $190 million Linden to Mabura Road project, works will also commence on upgrading all the bridges to concrete structures, since the road is the first phase of what will be the Linden to Lethem Road.

Meanwhile, the government is discussing the construction of a bridge from the Kurupukari River (Essequibo River) with various interested parties, which will create 24-hour access between Linden to Lethem. [DPI]

