7-month-old baby died due to haemorrhage, compression to neck – PME

A post-mortem examination conducted on the body of seven-month-old Oriyah Gravesande revealed that she died due to a haemorrhage and compression to the neck.

The post-mortem was done at about 9:30hrs today by Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary.

The body was handed over to the relative for burial.

The infant died on Tuesday, hours after her mother dropped her off at a daycare in Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The child reportedly fell off the bed and was caught in the sheets.

The distraught parents explained that they received a telephone call informing them that their daughter had fallen off a bed and she was not responding.

“They called me and tell me that our baby was unresponsive when they took her to the health centre and by the time they reached the Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead… she left home good, smiling and everything…,” the father stated.

The devastated mother added that she was contacted two hours after the incident and by the time she arrived at the hospital, she was told that her baby is dead.

