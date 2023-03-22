Local stakeholders discuss security threats posed to shipping facilities

Security threats posed to shipping and port facilities came into focus when the Shipping Association of Guyana (SAG) in collaboration with MATPAL Marine Institute hosted a one-day Port Facility and Shipping Security Awareness training programme for its members.

The event took place on Tuesday at the Institute’s Training Centre in Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown.

The programme was declared open by Major (retd.) Dwain Nurse, Chief Port Security Officer of Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

MARAD is the designated local authority for the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS). The ISPS code provides a framework through which ships and port facilities can cooperate to detect and deter acts which pose a threat to maritime security.

Major Nurse told participants that there are many serious threats that are prevalent but cyber threat is one of the emerging risks to port security worldwide.

“Security risks are always new and emerging, the newest of them being cyber threats. We must be aware of those emerging threats because, while some might be around for a while some of these threats might be new to your environment. It is our job to mitigate and minimise these dangers and threats,” he added.

He encouraged the security officers to be aware of their environment, of their role and what is expected of them.

Mr. Philip Fernandes, Chairman of the SAG said the course is timely and important at this time of heightened focus on Guyana.

“The security of our shipping terminals is not only the concern of the businesses in the industry or the owners of cargo. It is of national importance that everyone plays a part to ensure the safety and integrity of our port facilities to uphold the reputation of our country as a safe and secure destination,” Mr. Fernandes said.

Mr. Ian Hutson, Senior Lecturer of the MATAL Marine Institute who conducted the training outlined the various threats posed to shipping and port facilities. These include terrorism, piracy, stowaway, drug trafficking, sabotage, civil unrest, kidnapping and human trafficking.

Mr. Andrew Astwood, Trustee of the SAG also made brief opening remarks at the programme.

The participants were Shane Kendell, Alton Sauers (Muneshwers Ltd.) Colin Henry (GNSC), Tracy Miller, Onika Duncan (John Fernandes Ltd.), Paul DeFreitas, Enroy Bobb (NAMILCO), Amechi Chiawa (GNIC) and Vidianand Sandhu.

The Shipping Association of Guyana (SAG) is a non-governmental organisation that serves as the advocate for the entire shipping industry in Guyana representing ship owners, shipping agents, terminal operators, cargo haulers and transporters (road, air and river).

