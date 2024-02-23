30 GDF ranks promoted with effect from Jan 1, 2024

In accordance with Part 111 Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, Chief of Staff Brigadier Omar Khan has announced that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr Irfaan Ali, has approved the promotions of 30 Officers.

Heading the list of promoted Officers is Major Gordon Nedd who has been promoted to the rank of Acting Lieutenant Colonel.

Substantive Majors Raymond Archer, John Mohanlall, and Jose Ferreira have also been promoted to the rank of Acting Lieutenant Colonel.

Substantive Captain Lloyden Layne has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Major while Substantive Captains Stephen Castor, Texine Daw and Kareem Graham have been promoted to the rank of Acting Major.

Meanwhile Substantive Lieutenants Garvin Douglas, Britany Van Lange, Berachah Garrett, Hanisi Chandler, Travis Marcellino, Brandi Johnson, and Ivor Semple have been elevated in rank to Captain.

Additionally, Second Lieutenants Joel Harewood, Rawle Williams, Delmar Headley, Joel Glasgow, Hakeem David, Seanden David-Longe, Delon Abrams, Joshua Ferdinand, Jeremy Charles have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant.

In the Coast Guard, Substantive Lieutenant Commander Adrian McLean is heading the list of newly promoted Officers. He has been promoted to the rank of Acting Commander.

Substantive Lieutenants (CG) Ronald Mc Intyre and Andre Kwang have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Commander while Substantive Sub Lieutenant Gerald Gomes has been promoted to Substantive Lieutenant (CG).

Also in the Coast Guard, Mid Shipman Jevon Reid has been elevated in rank to Substantive Sub Lieutenant

Meanwhile, in the Guyana National Reserve, Substantive Lieutenant Sando George has been promoted to Substantive Captain.

The promotions take effect from January 1, 2024.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEWLY PROMOTED OFFICERS!

