3 NOC escapees recaptured with stolen articles

Two of the 13 inmates of the New Opportunity Corp who escaped from the facility more than a week ago were on Sunday morning recaptured at Supenaam, Essequibo Coast with a number of stolen items in their possession.

The teenagers were arrested between 4:30h and 8:00h after police received information and acted on same. Upon their arrest they had in their possession one lap top, two yellow metal chairs, one Bluetooth Box, one external hard drove and one silver knife. The items are believed to have been stolen from a number of burglaries and break and enter in the area recently.

However, they were taken into police custody and are expected to be grilled on the whereabouts of the remaining escapees. Since the break out a week ago, the police have managed to recapture ten with three now on the run.

The three on the run are a 16-year-old of Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; a 15-year-old of Tuchville Squatting Area, Georgetown and a 17-year-old of Number 5 Village, West Coast Berbice.

It was reported that 10 of the inmates escaped at one time followed by another three the next day. They were remanded for various offenses including assault, threatening behavior and robbery.