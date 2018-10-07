Bandits who posed as “Police” beat security guard, rob sand pit

Several bandits who reportedly posed as “Police officers” executed a brazen robbery on a sand pit operated by Baskaran and Sons at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway after they assaulted the security guard on duty on Saturday morning.

Based on reports received, the incident took place between 22:30h and 2:00h during which they held the security guard at gunpoint and dealt him several blows to his body before escaping with over $6.1 million in items.

According to reports received, the guard was in the guard hut when he was awakened by a loud banging on the door. As he inquired, he was told that it was the police and that they were making routine checks.

Thinking something was amiss; the security officer did not open the door but soon after he heard the sound of an excavator.

Within a few minutes, the bucket of the excavator crashed into the hut thus forcing him to run to safety. He was nevertheless captured by the bandits who started to hit him about his body.

He reportedly fell to the ground and it was this time, the men used duct tape to tie his hands, feet and also they gagged him.

As he remained on the ground, a car entered the compound and two 12 volts excavator batters and a hydraulic pump were loaded into its trunk. The car then made its way out of the compound along with the armed men.

The security guard managed to free himself and contacted his employers who in turn contacted the police. Statements were taken from the security guard. An investigation has been launched into the incident. No arrests were made.