3 more women die from Covid-19

Three more women who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 533.

The latest fatalities are aged 64, 67, and 68.

Meanwhile, the country has also recorded 81 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 22,315.

Currently, there are over 900 active cases including 11 persons in the ICU, 64 in institutional isolation, and 857 in home isolation.

Moreover, there are two persons in institutional quarantine. The number of persons who have recovered from the virus is 20,850.