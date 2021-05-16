3 more succumb to COVID-19; 42 deaths recorded for May

As of Sunday, another three persons died from the novel coronavirus in Guyana, raising the country’s death toll to 341. For May, 42 deaths have been recorded thus far.

The Health Ministry stated that a 65-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and an 84-year-old female from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) succumbed on Friday while a 54-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) died on Saturday.

All three persons died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, 103 new cases were also recorded on Sunday, taking the total confirmed cases to 15,271. There are 14 persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 110 in institutional isolation, 1839 in home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine. In total, 12,967 persons recovered completely.