9-Y-0 boy crushed by garbage truck in Sophia

A nine-year-old pupil of Sophia Primary School was crushed to death earlier today by a garbage truck as he was riding his bicycle in the neighbourhood.

Dead is Enam Nakase Holder of Lot 2927 “C” Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to one of the now dead boy’s older siblings, he was last seen riding “up and down” in the street with a bicycle.

However, upon reaching his home, he reportedly did not stop and instead, he went to a nearby street where he allegedly collided with the moving garbage truck causing him to fall onto the road surface.

It was while on the ground, he was reportedly run over by the truck.

The child reportedly died on the spot and the driver of the truck was subsequently taken into custody as investigations continue.