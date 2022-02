Three men from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 1185.

The men are aged 44, 52 and 79. Their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, the country registered 118 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 61,734.

There are 16 persons in the ICU, 102 in institutional isolation, 4,055 in home isolation, and 18 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 56,376.