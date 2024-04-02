3 injured in brawl at Essequibo Coast beach

Three persons, two of whom are brothers, were on Easter Monday injured during a brawl at the Perseverance Beach, Essequibo Coast.

Leon Thomas, 24, and Delroy Thomas, 22, of Kuru Kuru Soesdyke-Linden Highway were stabbed about their bodies at around 20:00hrs, allegedly by Sherwin Stoll, a 19-year-old of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast.

Stoll also sustained injuries.

Police said there was a misunderstanding between the brothers and Stoll but the 19-year-old eventually left for a bar to purchase some beers.

Whilst there, the two brothers reportedly armed themselves with knives and rushed to Stoll where they allegedly stabbed him to his hand.

Stoll reportedly managed to take away the knife and dealt the brothers several stabs about their bodies.

The Thomas’ fell to the ground and were eventually picked up in unconscious states by the police and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital.

They were admitted patients in stable conditions.

