3 feared dead, 1 survives after fishing trawler capsizes

Three fishermen are feared dead after their trawler reportedly capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off of the Mahaica Coast on Saturday morning.

A fourth crew member survived the ordeal after being rescued by another boat and was brought to shore Saturday afternoon.

Missing are: 44-year-old Harold Damon, who was the Captain of the vessel, of lot 4 Water Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown; 78-year-old Ronald Burton of lot 23 Water Street, Agricola, and 47-year-old of Winston Sam of lot 32 Public Road, McDoom, Greater Georgetown.

INews understands that the surviving fisherman told family members of the three missing men that the vessel, which is owned by Nobel House Seafoods, started taking water in early Saturday morning and the Captain called in to alert the company.

However, the man related that as the vessel sank deeper they lost connection and shortly after, it capsized and reportedly pinned the three missing men.

The survivor informed relatives that he was in the water for some time before being rescued by another boat. The fisherman claimed that they circled the area for some three hours before heading back to shore.

Upon arrival, he went to Nobel House and informed the managers there of what transpired.

However, the family members of the three missing men are all fuming with anger over how the matter is being handled by the company.

They argued that not only did the company fail to inform them of the incident but is still withholding information from them.

According to Captain Damon’s wife, “Nobel House know about this thing since the afternoon and didn’t even inform we.”

Moreover, they are also questioning the details that were related to them by the surviving fisherman.

“Something not adding up,” Sam’s brother-in-law related.

Meanwhile, the granddaughter of Burton said, “We really need justice… right now we’re really sad and we want to know exactly what happened”.

The men went out to the ocean last Sunday and were expected back on Saturday.

INews, nevertheless, was informed that since the matter was reported to the police, the Coast Guard was called in and a rescued team went out this morning with the hopes of finding the men. The surviving crew member accompanied them as well.