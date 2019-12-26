3 dead in separate incidents over the holidays

Police are investigating three murders which occurred during separate incidents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In the first instance, on December 24, Steven “Shabba” Lewis, 27, a vendor of Corentyne Berbice was killed during a game of chic chic.

The incident, which occurred at around 22:00hrs, left

Lewis with injuries to his head and mouth.

A 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Also on Christmas Eve, a 19-year-old miner named Neville Moonsammy of Port Kaituma was murdered by unknown persons.

The teen and friends were out drinking at a shop.

On their way home, Moonsammy and a friend, Keon Hutson, stopped to talk to some persons along the road.

Then, within minutes, persons emerged and began attacking and stabbing them.

The men were taken to the Port Kaituma Community Hospital where Moonsammy was pronounced dead on arrival.

Keon Hutson is presently admitted a patient at the said hospital in a stable condition.

He has a deep wound running from his forehead to nose.

A person of interest is in custody assisting with the investigation.

In the other incident, which occurred at around 03:50hrs on Christmas Day, Carlos Williams, 30, was murdered.

Williams, a driver of Rose Hall, Corentyne Berbice, along with his wife and friends, were at a club.

According to the wife, her husband left the club to venture outside.

After about 10 minutes, she went in search for him.

The woman claimed that she saw her husband and the suspect involved in a scuffle.

She said she tried to intervene and received a stab to her thigh.

Another friend also intervened and received bruises to his face.

The suspect eventually stabbed Williams to his abdomen and then escaped.

The man was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested.