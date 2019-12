Police are investigating the murder of Israel McKenzie, 32, a labourer of Lot 74 Middle Road La Penitence.

The man was last seen walking in a staggering manner at Second Street La Penitence, when we was attacked by two men.

The man received injuries to his ears, lacerations to the neck and left arm as well as stab wounds to the chest.

He was escorted to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead.