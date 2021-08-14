3 COVID-19 deaths, 111 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 573.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Male
|65
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 12
|Female
|54
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara.
|August 12
|Female
|47
|Mahaica-Berbice
|August 12
Meanwhile, 111 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours according to today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard.
The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 23,455. But only 955 of these are currently active cases, that is, 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 939 persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also six persons in institutional isolation.
To date, some 21,927 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.