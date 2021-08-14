3 COVID-19 deaths, 111 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 573.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 65 Demerara-Mahaica August 12 Female 54 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara. August 12 Female 47 Mahaica-Berbice August 12

Meanwhile, 111 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours according to today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 23,455. But only 955 of these are currently active cases, that is, 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 939 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also six persons in institutional isolation.

To date, some 21,927 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.