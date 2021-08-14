Plane crash update: 2-Y-O among 5 occupants being treated for non-life threatening injuries; cause of crash unknown

Roraima Airways says the five occupants onboard the trislander aircraft which crashlanded in the vicinity of the Haags Boosch Landfill site, East Bank Demerara, this morning, are all receiving treatment at the GPHC for non-life-threatening injuries.

The five occupants, not seven as previously reported, included 2 pilots and three passengers. They were airlifted to the city for treatment.

INews was told that the passengers were two adults – a 53-year-old male and a 43-year-old female – and a 2-year-old girl. The woman sustained the most severe injures which included trauma to her head but is listed as stable.

See below for the full statement from Roraima Airways:

One of our trislander aircraft this morning made an emergency landing on the East Bank in the vicinity of the Haags Bosch landfill on approach to landing at the Eugene Correia International Aiport.

All five aboard the aircraft – three passengers and two crew- are alive and are receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to initial medical evaluations.

All passengers and crew were extracted and transported to Camp Ayangana by the GDF helicopter and taken to GPHC.

RORAIMA AIRWAYS would like to sincerely thank the GDF for its rapid response and dispatch of the BELL 412 Helicopter to the accident site.

We would also like to thank the Guyana police force the GPHC and the Sherrif Medical ambulance services for their prompt and efficient emergency response

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.