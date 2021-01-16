3 arrested after damaging car windows, lights

The police have arrested three men who reportedly damaged the windows and lights of car, belonging to a man whom they had a confrontation with at a gas station.

According to the police, the incident occurred sometime around 19:15h at the Blankenburg Gas Station, West Coast Demerara.

It was reported that 49-year-old Harricharran Alfred, a construction worker of Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, went into the gas station, where he saw the three suspects standing in the path leading to the gas pump consuming alcohol.

The man honked his horn on them and one of the suspects became annoyed and threw a glass bottle on the front windscreen of Alfred’s car, causing damages.

The victim then exited the vehicle along with his two sons and confronted the suspect, and an argument ensued which resulted in a scuffle. During this, the suspect who threw the bottle at the car armed himself with two knives whilst another armed himself with a cutlass.

The victim and his sons became afraid and ran to the Den Amstel Police Station, where they reported the matter.

Police, upon arrival at the scene, observed the back and front windshields, two headlights, and the four side-window glasses of the vehicle broken and fragments on the road.

The three suspects were arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where they were placed into custody pending a thorough investigation into the matter.