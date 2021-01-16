Budget 2021 is “not a long wait” – President Ali

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is currently fine-tuning its first full-year budget, according to President Dr Irfaan Ali.

He told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Friday that it will not be much longer before Budget 2021 is presented to the National Assembly.

“We’re working presently. We haven’t fixed a date as yet but we’re working presently on Budget 2021 and it’s not a long wait,” the Head of State indicated.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government took office in August 2020 and was able to produce an emergency budget the very next month to cater for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year.

Only recently, it was announced that eyes were on February 2021 to produce its next budget. However, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, had clarified that no date has been fixed as yet.

It is said that Budget 2021 will continue fulfilling the grandiose plans contained in the party’s manifesto, including its plans to deliver 10,000 house lots every year and to expand Guyana’s infrastructure.

The commencement of the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge is among several projects set to take centre stage this year. Major highways across the East and West Coasts and East Bank of Demerara will also be commissioned.

Preparatory work is also set to start for the construction of the highway to Brazil and the Deep Water Harbour in Berbice.