Nexgen Global acquires land for first Golf Facility on WCD

In keeping with its aggressive agenda to develop the game of golf in Guyana, President of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain confirmed that the acquisition of land to establish the first of 5 uniquely designed golf courses was completed this week.

The facility is set to be located close to the Vreed-en-hoop area just off the main road for easy access to public transportation, parking, and future growth.

The GGA has partnered with Mr. and Ms. Ronald Sami and has signed a long-term deal that would see the facility begin construction immediately, with hopes for completion in a few months.

“What is the value of bringing the immeasurable joy of being able to play golf to thousands of children in a way that will shape their perception of life, opportunity and values forever?” asked Hussain, as he outlined that based on the innovative model they created. It will cost less than G$2,000 per month for the kids to learn and continue enjoying the sport!

According to Hussain, this is possible because the Guyana Golf Association has, in less than 12 months and during one of the toughest periods, accomplished the greatest growth of the sport in the country’s history!

They have facilitated the opening of a Golf Academy & Driving Range in Georgetown that allowed them to attract and teach some 556 new players in six months, and more excitingly, introduced the sport to the school system so that over 100,000 children between the ages of 6-18 will have access to participate in golfing.

With strong partnerships established with major companies and organisations to promote the game, and supported by a donor system to provide equipment for learners, the need for Golf facilities is in high demand.

Against this backdrop, the GGA plans to build and equip five unique golf facilities around the country so they can provide training and equipment for as many as 6,000 new players.

To enhance the interest in the sport, the GGA plans to create weekly tournaments and activities for these new players, all with the intention of building a national team that will represent Guyana internationally and hopes to eventually field an Olympic team.

This publication was privy to discussions between the GGA and a major international Golf entity whereby talks are underway to potentially host a major golf event in Guyana.

Hussain said he could not confirm at this time but did not rule out the possibility of it happening.

The GGA is capitalizing on the fact that golf is one of the few covid compliant sports in the world to grow the game and bring worldwide attention to the country by accelerating the interest and number of Golf courses to increase sports tourism. This will benefit hotels, restaurants, taxis, airlines, eco-tourism, car rentals and souvenir sales nationwide.

The first exciting event for the Nexgen Golf Academy 2021 season is scheduled in two weeks and it is expected that major prizes will be up for grabs.