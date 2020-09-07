2nd election petition to be filed soon – APNU/AFC lawyer

The APNU/AFC Coalition is likely to file a second election petition soon.

This is according to parliamentarian and legal point man, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde.

“I’m aware a second petition will be filed. I’m not saying it’s on behalf of the coalition. I anticipate it’s likely to be done very soon,” Forde explained during a brief interview with this publication.

The coalition recently filed its election petition challenging the March 2 election results which saw the PPP/C emerging victorious.

In the petition filed at the High Court on August 31, it was contended that Order 60 of 2020, which established the recount that produced the PPP as the winner of the elections, is unconstitutional and inconsistent with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

APNU/AFC is seeking an order to declare the elections null and void and in violation of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and Order 60. They are also seeking to nullify the declaration of current President Dr Irfaan Ali as the winner of the elections.

When asked what the new petition is likely to be based on, Forde cited some of the prevalent concerns APNU/AFC had during the recount, including the absence of statutory documents from ballot boxes.

“It’s likely to cover issues not raised in the first one. It’s likely to cover issues to do with the 11,000 odd votes included by GECOM, no assessment has been made on that. So those are the issues I expect to be (covered),” he said.

The first petition was filed by Senior Counsel Forde, on behalf of applicants Claudette Thorne and Heston Bostwick. Also representing the petitioners are Trinidadian Senior Counsel John Jeremie and Attorneys-at-Law Raphael Trotman and Olayne Joseph.