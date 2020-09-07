Berbice residents continue protests over gruesome murder of teens  

Residents of No. 2 through No. 5 Villages on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB) continue their protest this morning over the death gruesome murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

The bodies of the missing teens were found on Sunday in the Cotton Tree Backdam with their bodies mutilated. The two young men disappeared after going to the backdam on Friday evening to pick coconuts.

However, in protest, residents have blocked the main roadway by setting tyres on fire among other debris.

Several leaders including His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon have since called for the residents to allow for the police to conduct their investigations.

They also urged residents to act lawfully and responsibly in demonstrating their anger and hurt. INews understands that a 57-year-old man and a handy man are in police custody assisting with investigation into the heinous crime.