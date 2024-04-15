28-Y-O man remanded on child pornography charges

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Today, April 15, 2024, 28 year old Joshua Rambarran of Lot 826 St Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared before Her Worship, Mitchell Mathias at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant was charged with six(6) counts of using a computer system to obtain and transmit child pornography, committed on a child under age 14.

The defendant also answered charges of two (2) counts of alleged child pornography and using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person.

The prosecutor’s objections to bail were upheld; and the defendant was remanded to prison.

This matter has been adjourned to May 20, 2024.

According to reports, following the investigation, it was found that the teenagers were groomed and convinced to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snapchat account, and the said pictures and videos were posted to a telegram group.

