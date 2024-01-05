250 allottees now have access to their lands at Non Pariel, Enterprise

The year began on a high note for approximately 250 allottees, who were able to identify their lots and now have access to begin construction of their homes.

Surveyors from the agency’s Planning and Settlement Department led 200 people who had been assigned lots in Non-Pariel on a lot identification exercise earlier this week. Another 50 people who had been assigned home properties in Enterprise were also guided through a similar process.

Infrastructure construction is now underway in a number of projects along Demerara’s East Coast, totaling $12 billion, to ensure that allottees have full access to their property.

Plantation Hope, Plantation Enterprise, Non-Pariel, Good Hope, Lusignan Ph.1 & 2, Two Friends, Success, and Le Ressouvenir are all undergoing development works, and upon completion, around 5000 families will be able to go on to the next stage of homeownership.

--- ---