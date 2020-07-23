24-Y-O charged for setting fires to Army Base & CID Dept on Essequibo Coast

A 24-year-old man has been charged for setting fires to public buildings along the Essequibo Coast on July 14.

Keyon Davis, an excavator operator, was today charged with the offences when he appeared before Her Worship Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of setting fire to the Guyana Defence Force Second Infantry Battalion Building at Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, and the Criminal Investigation Department building at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Davis was not required to plead to the charges. However, bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 on each charge.

He is also required to report at the Suddie Police Station at 09:00hrs on Mondays and Fridays.

The matter has been postponed to August 5.

It is unclear why the accused started the fires.

