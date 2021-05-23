212 motorcar stolen from outside Canje residence

Police in Berbice, Region Six, is investigating the alleged larceny of a motorcar.

The vehicle was stolen sometime between 21:00h on Saturday and 06:30h today, when it was discovered missing from outside the Mount Sinai Village, West Canje, Berbice residence.

Police reports revealed that the white 212 motor car, with registration number HB 8987 and valued at $1.4M, was parked on the road parapet by the 41-year-old owner, who is a hire car

driver, on Saturday night.

However, at about 06:30 hours today, he discovered that his vehicle was missing.

Checks were made for the motorcar Erich was fruitless.

The police were contacted and investigations are underway.