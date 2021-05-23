2 friends killed, another hospitalised after running into lantern posts on Timehri Public Road

Two friends are now dead and another critical after their car crashed into two lantern posts on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred at about 20:30 hours on Saturday.

Dead are 24-year-old Pastal Dainty of Unity Place, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and 32-year-old Delon Whitehead of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown. The injured friend has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Kendall of Block X Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

It was reported that the three friends were in motorcar PXX 5192, driven by Dainty, and proceeding north along the western side of Timehri Public Road allegedly at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car.

The motorcar ran off the road in a north-western direction and collided with two lampposts situated on the western side of the road before turning turtle several times and ending up on the western parapet, on a concrete fence.

As a result of the collision, extensive damage was done to the car, fence and lamp posts, and the driver and occupants received injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Pronounced dead on arrival were Delon Whitehead and Pastal Dainty while Michael Kendall was admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at the said institution and his condition is regarded as serious.

Investigations in progress.