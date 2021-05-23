Bandits carted off with over $840K in jewellery, other items in Better Hope robbery

An armed bandit on Saturday night pounced on a group of people in their Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, home and robbed them of a quantity of jewellery, cash and several cellular phones.

The victims are a 21-year-old female, a 23-year-old housewife, a 44-year-old fisherman and a 45-year-old businesswoman.

It was reported that sometime around 22:15h, the four victims were in their yard when they noticed a male entered from the gate. The “identifiable” suspect ordered them to “freeze” while pointing a handgun in their direction.

They complied and the perpetrator relieved them of their belongings.

The fisherman, who was seated at the time, got up from his chair and was dealt a lash to the left side face with the handgun by the perpetrator after which he pointed the handgun at the businesswoman’s head and demanded money.

Among the items handed over to the gunman are: a A21 Samsung cellular

phone valued $70,000; a Samsung A10 cellular phone valued $50,000; one 10 pennyweight gold chain valued $100,000 and three gold finger rings totaling $60,000; one Alcatel cellular phone valued $6,000; $80,000 cash; one diamond ring valued $175,000, and one gold band value $300,000.

The perpetrator then ran out of the yard with the articles and cash, making good his escape in a white Axio motor car tinted black, registeration number unknow, which was parked waiting on him.

Investigation in progress.