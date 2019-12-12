21-Y-O fined $20,000 for slapping female cop

A 21-year-old man who carried out a series of offences was on Wednesday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Daniel Boutrim, of Lot 157 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and admitted to one charge but denied three others.

Boutrim admitted that December 9, 2019, at East La Penitence Police Station, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Lance Corporal Madessa Ajaday, causing her actual bodily harm.

Meanwhile, he denied that on the same day and same location, he made use of threatening language towards the Lance Corporal.

He also denied that on December 9, 2019, at Stevedore Housing Scheme, he unlawfully assaulted Shamaine Lamazon.

Additionally, the man denied that he unlawfully and maliciously damaged six window panes valued $1,200, the property of Shamaine Lamazon.

The prosecution’s case contended that Lance Corporal Ajaday was on duty when she received information that a male was trying to kill a female in Stevedore Housing Scheme.

As such, a party of Police Officers were dispatched to the area and attempted to arrest Boutrim.

According to the prosecution’s case, he was then taken to East La Penitence Police Station.

The Lance Corporal instructed Boutrim to sit on the prisoners’ bench when he allegedly dealt the woman a slap.

The Prosecutor informed the court that Boutrim was released from prison two weeks ago, after serving time for escaping custody and stabbing his sister.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, fined Boutrim $20,000 for assaulting the peace officer and released him on $30,000 bail for the other charges. The case will continue on December 18.