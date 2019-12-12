Driver fined $80,000 for traffic violations

A resident of One Mile, Wismar, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was on Wednesday fined $80,000 by Magistrate Rondel Weever when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court charged with several traffic offences.

Matthew Jules, of Lot 283 One Mile, was slapped with six charges which included dangerous driving, being an unlicensed driver, breach of insurance and driving an unlicensed and uncertified motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to all of the charges and was fined.

Failure to pay the fine will result in him serving three months in prison.

Meanwhile, Lindener Andre Jacobs, who was arrested by Police on December 6 for driving under the influence, had his driver’s licence suspended for four months.