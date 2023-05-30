20th fire victim identified as Micobie teen

Thirteen-year-old Sherana Daniels of Micobie Village, Region Eight was identified as the 20th victim to have succumbed following the deadly fire at the female dorm of the Mahdia Secondary School on May 21.

She reportedly took her last breath at about 10:30h while being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital. One of her schoolmates was recently flown overseas for treatment.

However, the remains of Bibi Rita Fiona Jeffrey, Belnisa Evans, and Loreen Evans were flown to their hometown Karisparu where they will be laid to rest later today.

The others from Micobie are expected to be laid to rest on Thursday. Sixteen-year-old Sabrina John was laid to rest in her home village of Karisparu on Wednesday last.

