207lbs of ganja found at Corriverton

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has issued a wanted bulletin for 47-year-old Omesh Lakeram in connection with the discovery of 207lbs of marijuana at Number 68 Village, Corriverton, Berbice.

CANU explained that ranks were conducting surveillance for a number of days at the location in Number 68 Village.

Today at around 04:00hrs, CANU ranks observed some four individuals coming through a track. They also observed to lights on a vessel coming just off the shoreline.

As the individuals were approaching, the officers identified themselves and called out to the persons to stop.

CANU said the persons dropped what they were carrying and scattered in different directions. The officers attempted to pursue but due to concerns for the safety, they decided not to continue.



The officers then returned to the spot where the items were dropped and discovered four bags with several parcels inside of them.

The bags were transported to CANU’s Headquarter where they were processed. A total of 80 parcels of marijuana weighing a total of 207lbs was recorded.

Investigations are continuing.