Public can ask Top Cop questions during call-in programme tonight

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced that persons can ask Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie any question during a call-in programme to be hosted tonight at 21:00hrs.

“Tonight’s programme will feature the Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr Nigel Hoppie and you can call in with your police-related questions on 226-4762.”

In a notice published by the Force, it was revealed that the programme “Police and You” will be broadcast every Tuesday on the Voice of Guyana (560AM and 102.5FM).

The programme will be moderated by Stan Gouveia, the Deputy Director of the Force’s Communications Unit.