20 new COVID-19 cases detected; 7 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 20 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated Dashboard today, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6125.

However, only 647 of these cases are currently active. This includes seven persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 640 in isolation.

There are also 20 persons in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 159, while the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease thus far has increased to 5319.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: