2 students at dormitories in Bartica tested positive for Covid-19

Two students at dormitories in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reports are one of the students was staying at the Three Miles Secondary School dormitory, while the other was saying at the Bartica Secondary School dormitory.

The students recently returned from St Mary Village, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.. They have been quarantined. It was also reported that other students who went to the facilities on Tuesday have been taking COVID-19 tests, which are expected to return later this week.

There are about 21 students at the dormitory, and the Education Ministry, along with the Health Ministry, has since taken charge of the situation.

On Monday, Education Minister Priya Manickchand disclosed that eight students who were being housed at the President’s College dorm have tested positive for COVID-19. That was out of a total of 139 students housed at the educational facility.

All eight of them are from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Meanwhile, Manickchand assured that all systems would be put in place to ensure students were safe upon their return to the classrooms.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced that officials have started contact tracing for the eight President’s College students who contracted the virus. Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony made this disclosure during his daily COVID-19 update.

“We have already initiated that process of contact tracing the areas from which the students came. We have informed the Regional Executive Officers (REOs) who in turn have been working with their staff to conduct tracing in areas where these students came from,” he said.

On Monday, Minister Manickchand announced all students attending dormitory schools would be tested for COVID-19 as part of the Government’s efforts to ensure students’ safety.