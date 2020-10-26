2 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Guyana’s total number of recorded COVID-19 cases is now at 4026, after only two positives were reported on Monday.

The Health Ministry’s dashboards showed that the number of deaths also remained constant at 119. To date, 2122 males and 1904 females have contracted the virus.

There are 15 persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Additionally, there are 108 persons in institutional isolation, 775 on home isolation and 30 in institutional quarantine. Another nine persons recovered, amounting to a total of 3009 recoveries.